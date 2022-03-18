Brazil Supreme Court judge bars messaging app, Telegram

A Supreme Court judge in Brazil ruled Friday to block popular messaging application Telegram nationwide, barring one of far-right President Jair Bolsonaros favorite communication channels. Citing Telegrams failure to comply with orders from Brazilian authorities and remove messages found to contain disinformation, Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the app blocked immediately in Brazil, in a Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

