A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, has struck out Section 84(12) of the newly amended Electoral Act which the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had written to the National Assembly to delete. The court in a judgment delivered by Justice Evelyn Anyadike held that the section was unconstitutional, invalid, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper