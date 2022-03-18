Court sacks Akpanudoedehe-backed APC exco in Akwa Ibom, orders replacement

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a certificate of return to Stephen Ntukekpo as the Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress. Consequently, the court sacked the Augustine Ekanem-led executives of the party and ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
