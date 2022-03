The Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has said the Anambra State former First Lady, Ebelechuwku Obiano, got what she wanted for allegedly attacking Bianca, the widow of the late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of Prof Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper