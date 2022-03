Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured Persons living with Disabilities in the state that their interest would continue to be protected by his administration. Oyetola spoke through his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, during a Civic Engagement meeting held with members of Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities, Osun Chapter on Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper