Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has landed in Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state. Okpoko is a suburb in Anambra state. Soludo, who arrived at about 10 am on Friday went round various areas inspecting the level of work to be carried out as part of his first assignments as governor. The Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information