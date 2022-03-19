COVID-19: CSO faults high cost of PCR tests for travellers

By
Headliners
-
1



Action Aid Nigeria on Saturday faulted the high cost of polymerase chain reaction tests for travellers. The Civil Society Organisation berated the Federal Government for failing to find cost effective and strategic ways of tackling the pandemic. The PUNCH had on Friday reported how a World Health Organization special envoy on COVID-19, Ayodade Alakija, demanded Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR