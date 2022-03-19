FAAN bans two immigration officers for extorting Canada-bound 14-year-old traveller

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has banned two officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service from operating in any of the nations airports for extorting N8000 from a passenger at Lagos airport. The move, FAAN said, had become imperative to prevent further abuse of power by officers operating in airports across the country. FAAN General Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

