As the 2023 general election draws near, a political group under the aegis of Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum for Emefiele 2023 has called on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to contest the office of President. The Nasarawa State Coordinator of the group, Faruk Ofoku, made the call at a Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper