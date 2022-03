Federal Highways, on Saturday, shut down the Ijesha bus stop footbridge on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos State over safety concerns. The bridge was damaged by a truck on Wednesday. The Director, Federal Highways, South West, Mr Adedamola Kuti, while inspecting the cordoned off pedestrian bridge, told journalists that it was not structurally safe because some beams Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper