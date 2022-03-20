The Department of State Services on Saturday said it had uncovered a plot by some patriotic elements to cause violence in the North-Central and different parts of the country. It said the plotters intended to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals, and heat the polity. The DSS disclosed this in a statement titled, DSS uncovers plot Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Unpatriotic elements plotting to cause ethno-religious crisis in North-Central, others DSS