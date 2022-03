The Lagos State Government says the Babajide Sanwo-Olu government is still shopping for park managers following the suspension of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union in the state. Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a chat with The PUNCH on Monday. The Sanwo-Olu government had on March Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information