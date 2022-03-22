2023: SDP presidential aspirant Adebayo vows to end ASUU strike

A presidential aspirant under the platform of the Social Democratic Party, Adewole Adebayo, on Monday, said he would resolve the crisis between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities if elected. He expressed optimism that SDP and other platforms working together would wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 presidential Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
