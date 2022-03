Four former Big Brother Naija housemates have gained admission to study management programmes at the Milano School of Business in Italy. The four reality TV stars, who were all housemates in the 2021 edition tagged Shine Ya Eye, are Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, her love interest on the show, Emmanuel Umoh, Jumoke Adedoyin, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper