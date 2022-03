Former President General of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has said he didnt at any point said he would deal with gunmen should they attempt to attack his country home. Nwodo stated this in a statement he personally signed, asking the public to discard as untrue reports (not by The PUNCH), Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper