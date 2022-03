One of the 16 shortlisted candidates for the position of Vice-Chancellor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof Rufus Adedoyin, has petitioned the Governing Council of the university over the announcement of Prof Adebayo Bamire as the 12th substantive VC of OAU. Adedoyin argued that he was more qualified than other candidates as of the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information