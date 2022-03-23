2023: Atiku officially declares for President, vows to reduce govt borrowing

By
Headliners
-
7



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has on Wednesday in Abuja officially declared his intention to run for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections. Atikus declaration comes just seven days to the two-week deadline given to the PDP zoning committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR