Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has on Wednesday in Abuja officially declared his intention to run for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections. Atikus declaration comes just seven days to the two-week deadline given to the PDP zoning committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
2023: Atiku officially declares for President, vows to reduce govt borrowing