The value of capital importation into Nigeria increased by 26.35 per cent to hit $2.19 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 according to new data from the National Bureau of Statistics. In its Nigerian Capital Importation report, the NBS disclosed that capital importation increased from $1.73 billion in the third quarter of 2021 to







Source: Punch Newspaper

