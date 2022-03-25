Climate change: Halt further deforestation, experts caution FG, state govts

Experts on forest conservation and climate change at the Nigeria Conservation Foundation have warned both the Federal and State governments to halt the destruction of the countrys forest so as to combat the negative effects of climate change currently ravaging the world. They also appealed to the government to urgently find alternative means of cooking Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

