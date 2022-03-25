Ghanaian President, ministers slash salaries by 30% to reduce govt spending

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and his ministers have cut their salaries by 30 percent under measures to reduce spending as the country struggles with higher fuel costs from the Ukraine crisis and stalled progress on a new tax, the government said on Thursday. Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced that foreign travel by government appointees, except Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

