The United States Consulate in Nigeria has supported the DNA training of 160 secondary school students and 40 teachers across Enugu State. According to a statement on Thursday by the Consulates Information Specialist, Adejumobi Adegbite, the students and teachers attended the training at the DNA Learning Center hosted at the Godfrey Okoye University in Enugu Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information