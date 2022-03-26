Kaduna confirms airport attack, says troops repelled terrorists

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the terrorist attack on the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday. The PUNCH reported that the terrorists numbering over 200 took over the airport thereby preventing the take-off of an aircraft. The terrorists also shot and killed a security official attached to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, which forced workers Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
