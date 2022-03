Zamfara State Police Command has foiled a banditry attack in Kwaren Ganuwa Village of Tsafe Local Government Area of the state and recovered two AK-47 rifles. Speaking to newsmen in Gusau on Saturday, the spokesperson for the command, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the police tactical operatives attached to 42 PMF Gusau had received a call Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information