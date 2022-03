An aspirant, Prof. Abideen Olaiya, has given reasons for withdrawing from the National Secretary race of the All Progressives Congress at the partys national convention. Olaiya, who was led to the stage by a former governor of Ogun state, Olusegun Osoba, to announce his withdrawal, gave the reasons for stepping down in a press statement Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper