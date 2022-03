Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has rued his side’s missed chances in their goalless draw against Ghana in Friday’s first leg of a 2022 World Cup play-off in Kumasi. Both teams played out a tense but entertaining 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi with the Eagles having a clear-cut chance to score Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information