Nigerias U-20 girls, Falconets, on Saturday, in Benin City earned a ticket to the 2022 FIFA U-20 Womens World Cup after a comfortable 4-1 win over their counterparts from Senegal, for a 7-2 aggregate victory. First leg heroine, Flourish Sebastine, was again the cynosure of all eyes, scoring a brace, in the eighth and 19th Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper