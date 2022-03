Nigerian fans have backed Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, to reclaim the No.1 position in the Super Eagles following his sterling performance for the team in their goalless draw against the Black Stars in Friday’s Qatar 2022 World Cup play-off at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, PUNCH Sports Extra reports. Uzoho was named in goal Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information