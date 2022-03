Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said that with effect from Monday, April 4, 2022, all markets, schools, banks and motor parks around the state will resume normal activities. Speaking at the Women Development Center, Awka, on Saturday, Soludo expressed unhappiness that Anambra, and indeed the whole of the South-East, was losing billions of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper