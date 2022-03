Scores of aggrieved youths of Isoko ethnic nationality in Delta State under the auspices of Isoko Development Union, Youths Wing, on Monday, barricaded the ever-busy Emevor-Iyede-Ughelli Asaba expressway as they staged a peaceful protest over alleged marginalisation by the State Government. Consequently, economic and official activities were disrupted along the area for several hours as Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper