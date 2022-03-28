Police arrest native doctor over alleged kidnap, murder of Anambra monarch

The Anambra State Police Command said its operatives have arrested one Okwudili Ogana over the alleged abduction and murder of Igwe Oliver Nnaji, the traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. Ogana, who is said to be a native doctor, allegedly masterminded the abduction of the monarch, together with Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
