The Minister for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, would chair the public launch of IPTV Technology in Nigeria. This is contained in a statement by the Chief Executive Officer, LGC Media Nigeria Ltd., Mr Kola Esomojumi, on Monday in Lagos. Esomojumi said that the public presentation slated for March 31 at Transcorp Hilton Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper