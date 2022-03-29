Census will be conducted in 2022, NPC assures Nigerians

The National Population Commission has assured Nigerians that the proposed 2022 general census will be conducted, the commission however said it could not give a particular date yet as plans were still ongoing. The commission also restated its irrevocable commitment to positively re-write the history of the census through the conduct of accurate, reliable and Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

