A Civil Society Organisation, Adopt a Goal Initiative, on Tuesday, condemned in strong terms the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna rail by terrorists. The groups coordinator, Dare Ariyo-Atoye, in an interview with The PUNCH decried the failure of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to tackle insecurity and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper