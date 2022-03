Armed robbers, on Monday, invaded the home of the Chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda Resource Centre, Olanrewaju Suraju, stole a Toyota Corolla 2014 car, and carted away other valuables. Items carted away were five phones including one Samsung phone, two iPhones, two iPads; two Macbook pro laptops, a Dell laptop, jewelry, ATM cards, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper