A woman, simply identified as Maryam Bobbo, her husband and four children have been reported to be missing after the terrorist attack on the Kaduna-bound train on Monday night. The PUNCHhadreportedhow terrorists, on Monday night, bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train filled with passengers. According to a Twitter user, @Muazzamz, the couple Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper