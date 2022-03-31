The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission to wield its big stick on television and radio stations airing inciting broadcasts as politicking for the 2023 general election gets intense. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the directive on Thursday at the inauguration of the Governing Board of the Commission in Abuja. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today 2023: FG directs NBC to clamp down on stations airing inciting broadcasts