Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked security operatives and set a Nigerian Customs Service van ablaze along Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. PUNCH Metro gathered that the gunmen ambushed the police and the vigilantes at the customs checkpoint. There were heavy gunshots along Issele-Azagba, Wednesday evening by unknown gunmen. They attacked security Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Gunmen attack security operatives, set customs van ablaze in Delta