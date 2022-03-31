Obasanjo laments Nigerias economy, says situation frustrating





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday described the economic situation for many small businessmen and women in Nigeria as frustrating. Obasanjo said the situation had made his friend, a legal luminary, Afe Babalola, to weep. The former President said this at the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Credit Scheme held in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information