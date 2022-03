Barely four months into the closure of the Internally Displaced Person camps in Maiduguri and subsequent resettlement to their communities, about 12,000 of such resettled persons have reportedly found their way back to the IDP camps in Monguno town, Monguno LGA in Northern Borno along the fringes of Lake Chad. The resettled IDPs who were Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information