A member of the Imo state House of Assembly, Obinna Okwara, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress. Okwara, who represents Nkwerre state Constituency, was among the six lawmakers whom the speaker, Kennedy Ibe, suspended in December for what he termed unparliamentary conduct. Okwara who spoke to newsmen on Thursday Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper