UTAS comment: ASUU threatens to withdraw NITDA boss degree certificate





The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Branch, has threatened to initiate the process of withdrawing the degree certificate of the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa, as an alumnus of the university. This withdrawal, the union said, was been considered after Inuwas submission that the University Transparency and Accountability Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper