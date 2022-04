Police in Borno have arrested a 44-year-old man, Zakariya Yau, for allegedly raping a 92-year-old woman. The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri on Thursday that Yau allegedly committed the crime at Mufa A ward in the Askira Uba Local Government Area of the state. Umar Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

