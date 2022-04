Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been featured in the Qatar 2022 World Cup official theme song. Davido announced the development on his social media handle on Friday, saying the official soundtrack is titled Hayya Hayya (Better Together). He tweeted, Im honored to be featured on the Official #FIFAWorldCup 2022 Soundtrack! Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper