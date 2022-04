Borno State Police Command on Friday paraded a suspected gunrunner, Clement Asuk of Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State, alongside 45 other suspects, arrested at the Tashan Kano motor park by the Intelligence and Surveillance Team of the command who were on morning patrol. This was confirmed by the State Commissioner of Police, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information