Political bickering thwarts Ogun N9bn power scheme, Amosun, Abiodun abandon Daniels project





About N9bn power plant purchased by the Otunba Gbenga Daniels administration is rotting away in Abeokuta, the state capital, as successive governments failed to put the machines into use amid worsening outage in the state, DAUD OLATUNJI writes Over 30 pieces of crated power plant equipment worth N9bn imported from China into Ogun State by Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information