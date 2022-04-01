[VIDEO] Ogun Interchange: FG didnt notify us before marking our houses for demolition Landlords

The residents of Ogunrun-Ori community in Ogun State have lamented the Federal Governments failure to notify them before marking their houses for demolition. One of the residents, Sunday Gbokiti, claimed that in 2019, the government had told the community they wanted to construct a bridge but without proper notification, they started marking houses in the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Ogun Interchange: FG didnt notify us before marking our houses for...