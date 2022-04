Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Saturday formally declared to run for the Presidency in 2023 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress with a promise to make 20 million Nigerians millionaires by 2023. The governor made the declaration at an elaborate event at the eagles square in Abuja witnessed by many dignitaries Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

