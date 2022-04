Unknown gunmen Thursday night kidnapped seven Abia State University Uturu, students close to the school. Sources, as corroborated by the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Onyemachi Ogbulu, and the Abia Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the incident happened between 7.30 pm and 8 pm at the Abia end of OkigweUturu road, close to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper