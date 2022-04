A group, under the aegis of Eti-Osa Peoples Movement, has reacted to the Lekki Concession Company over the reopening of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, saying that it would mobilise residents and commuters not to pay the wicked and obnoxious toll. In a press release made on Saturday, titled, Ikoyi-Lekki Bridge Toll: We wont Pay, We Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper