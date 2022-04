Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has commenced the clearing of wastes and desilting of drainage systems in the Onitsha area of the state. The governor, who arrived the communities with members of his entourage at about 11:32 am on Saturday,commenced the monitoring and supervision of works from the Obiano Park, Upper Iweka areas of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper